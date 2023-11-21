Gusty winds will continue to hit SoCal on Tuesday but are set to taper off in time for a pleasant Thanksgiving, weather officials said.

According to KTLA 5 meteorologist Henry DiCarlo, Tuesday will be breezy for most of the area, but the worst of the winds are “behind us.”

Wednesday will see temperatures increase as winds die down, but a cooling trend will move into the Southland by the evening.

“Temperatures are going to cool back down to the average [on Thanksgiving] but today and tomorrow we are still warm and in spots, really windy,” DiCarlo said.

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day will be “great,” DiCarlo added, with the heat and clouds subsiding for a cool, clear holiday.

The cooling trend set to begin on Wednesday will last into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

“With…more cloud cover and a return to offshore flow, expect significant cooling in most areas on Thursday, with maximum temperatures down five to ten and possibly 12 degrees from those on Wednesday,” NWS officials said.

