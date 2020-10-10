Cooler weekend weather in L.A. expected to give way to heat wave starting Monday

Cooler temperatures are expected to give way to a heat wave in Los Angeles County that could bring periods of elevated fire risk early next week.

Cloudy skies blanketed most of the Los Angeles County region early Saturday, with temperatures ranging from the high 60s to the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

But that is likely to change beginning Monday when downtown L.A. is expected to reach 90 degrees, then 93 Tuesday and Wednesday and 90 on Thursday, said John Dumas, a meteorologist with the weather service.

“We’re going to go from below-normal temperatures to above-normal temperatures and probably stay around the 90-degree mark in the L.A. area for most of the week,” he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

The coolest of the next 7 days will occur today! Take in that breeze, sunshine, and good vibes before we crank up the heat again next week 🌡️ #cawx #coolkids pic.twitter.com/G4d73p5MbM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 10, 2020