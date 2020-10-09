Cooling trend continues into weekend as hopes for fire-dampening rain fizzle in Northern California

The sun is filtered through smoky air from California’s record wildfires.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Chances of beneficial rain in Northern California have largely done a vanishing act, the National Weather Service said.

Disappointment hangs in the air like smoke and ash from the West’s most active wildfire season on record.

But a welcome cooling trend will continue across the state into the weekend, and drizzle is possible in Southern California on Friday night and Saturday.

After that, Santa Ana winds are likely to bring a return to warm, dry conditions through midweek in the Southland.

