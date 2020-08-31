Crews continue to gain on NorCal wildfires, but warm and dry conditions expected by Labor Day

A burned vehicle sits parked under a charred tree during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville on Aug. 24, 2020. (Getty Images)

California is almost entirely free of extreme weather warnings but firefighters working to contain massive wildfires are being cautioned about increasingly warm and dry conditions heading toward Labor Day.

The two largest fires, east and north of San Francisco Bay, are at least 60% surrounded Monday. A third big fire to the south in the Santa Cruz Mountains region is 39% surrounded.

Thousands of people have been allowed to return home but many remain under evacuation orders.

Those fires and others began with a massive electrical storm on Aug. 15 that unleashed thousands of lightning bolts.

There have been seven deaths and nearly 2,500 structures have been destroyed.

Here's the latest forecast highs for this coming Saturday. Sunday is expected to be about a degree or two hotter. Dangerously hot conditions are looking more likely to develop. #LAHeat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rocSCTfMlo — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 31, 2020