Crews continue to gain on NorCal wildfires, but warm and dry conditions expected by Labor Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A burned vehicle sits parked under a charred tree during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville on Aug. 24, 2020. (Getty Images)

A burned vehicle sits parked under a charred tree during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville on Aug. 24, 2020. (Getty Images)

California is almost entirely free of extreme weather warnings but firefighters working to contain massive wildfires are being cautioned about increasingly warm and dry conditions heading toward Labor Day.

The two largest fires, east and north of San Francisco Bay, are at least 60% surrounded Monday. A third big fire to the south in the Santa Cruz Mountains region is 39% surrounded.

Thousands of people have been allowed to return home but many remain under evacuation orders.

Those fires and others began with a massive electrical storm on Aug. 15 that unleashed thousands of lightning bolts.

There have been seven deaths and nearly 2,500 structures have been destroyed.

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter