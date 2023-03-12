The storm system generated by the atmospheric river will dump more rain on Southern California beginning on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

1 to 3 inches of rainfall is being forecasted for coasts and valleys across the region, while mountain and foothill communities may see 3 to 6 inches of rain by the time the storm passes on Wednesday.

“Monday will be dry, and yes it will be dry in time for the Oscars,” said KTLA Meteorologist Kacey Montoya.

20 to 30 mile per hour winds are expected throughout Southern California, with 30 to 50 mile per hour winds being forecasted for Antelope Valley and San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County communities.

“Impacts for San Luis Obispo County should not be as severe as the last storm,” NWS said.

Little to no accumulation of snow is expected for this round of storms.

Los Angeles will see temperatures in the mid 60s this week, as will Inland Empire and High Desert communities. Gusty winds are expected throughout the L.A. metro area until Tuesday.