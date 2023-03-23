Skies will clear over Southern California Thursday as a storm moves out and drier weather settles in, for now.

“Some showers and mountain snow showers will linger over the area today, and some rain and snow showers are expected on the north,” the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said. “Otherwise, dry and cool conditions are expected through Monday.”

After that, however, more precipitation is in the forecast as another Pacific storm system moves into Southern California.

The extended forecast for Los Angeles as of March 23, 2023, shows rain on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. (KTLA)

The NWS is expecting rain late Monday through Wednesday and the potential for several inches of snow above 4,000 feet.

Early estimates are 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain in the coastal areas and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with higher amounts possible in the foothills and mountains.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties could see 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain.