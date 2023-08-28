Although summer is coming to a close, incredibly high temperatures are due to stick around the Southland to start the week.

According to the National Weather Service, due to the excessive heat warning — which is in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday across most of SoCal — temperatures could reach up to 16 degrees above normal in some areas, with valley and mountain communities receiving the brunt of the heat.

Temperatures could soar to 109 degrees in inland communities, with overnight lows hovering in the mid-80s, providing little relief from the daytime heat.

“The hottest temperatures will occur [Monday] and Tuesday, when near-record heat will develop,” NWS said.

Elsewhere in SoCal, it is still expected to be very warm; coastal areas are expected to see highs in the upper 90s.

“High pressure has pushed back into Southern California,” KTLA 5 meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said. “The next couple of days will be very hot ones for us.”

The risk for fire weather is elevated during heatwaves like these, the National Weather Service says.

“Take care with possible fire ignition sources,” NWS said. “Report any wildfires to authorities.”

Steps individuals can take to help beat the heat include staying hydrated and reducing exposure to the sun.

Additionally, SoCal residents are advised to check for children, pets and elderly passengers before locking their vehicles.

To locate cooling centers in the city of Los Angeles, call 311. For locations in Los Angeles County, call 211.

For more information, visit www.ready.lacounty.gov