Fire risk returns to SoCal with Santa Ana winds forecast for Thanksgiving weekend

An Angeles National Forest fire crew make its way to create a fire line as the Bobcat fire burns above Arcadia in Chantry Flat Angeles National Forest on Sept. 15, 2020. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A Santa Ana wind event expected over the holiday weekend is the latest sign that California’s worst wildfire season on record may still have some fuel left in the tank.

In a pair of fire weather forecasts released by the National Weather Service, meteorologists warned that warm, dry inland winds are expected to sweep over the Southland from Santa Barbara to Orange counties from Thursday through Sunday, raising the risk that a fire would burn out of control.

“After quiet conditions on Wednesday, northerly winds are expected to increase on Thursday, with winds shifting to the northeast by late afternoon, bringing lowering humidities and elevated fire weather concerns to the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley,” the agency’s Oxnard office said. “There is increasing confidence that a moderate Santa Ana wind event with further drying will bring widespread elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions for Los Angeles and Ventura counties Thursday night into Friday.”

In Santa Barbara, the winds are called “sundowners” and contributed to the explosive growth of the Thomas fire in 2017 and are expected to return this weekend. In Orange County, the winds are due to arrive Thursday night and “bring locally critical fire weather conditions,” the Weather Service said.

