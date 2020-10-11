Fire weather returning to SoCal after cool weekend

The mild weather that soothed Southern California over the weekend will be gone by Monday, when temperatures will rise again during dry conditions, raising the risk of fires.

The National Weather Service expects the heat to peak in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Many areas could see highs into the 90s, including those near the coast, and into the low 100s in the warmest valley communities.

Offshore breezes in L.A. and Ventura counties could mean critical fire weather in many locations, according to NWS.

Additionally, gusts through passes and near foothills “are always a concern when it is dry,” said the Weather Service.

The high pressure that started to build over southwest California on Sunday will remain through at least Thursday, forecasters said.

“Use extra caution with any source of fire,” the Weather Service warned.

Record-breaking heat in early September saw the explosion of two destructive blazes, the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest and the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest.

A heat advisory is in effect from Tuesday through Friday for the coast and valleys of San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Below is a high temperature map for Tuesday, the first of the 4 likely hottest days this week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qKvRdGu7iX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 11, 2020