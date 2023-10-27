The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the San Gabriel Valley ahead of Santa Ana winds and low humidity that will create a significant fire danger, officials said.

The warning takes effect on Sunday at 3 a.m. and extends until 10 p.m. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are forecast with gusts up to 60 mph in the foothills. In addition to the Red Flag Warning, high wind warnings and wind advisories have been issued for other areas of the Southland. (See interactive weather map)

Red Flag and wind advisories were issued for the weekend of Oct. 28, 2023 (KTLA)

“All systems are still a go for our strongest and driest Santa Ana wind event of the season,” NWS said in a statement. “If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department is urging residents to evaluate their wildfire plans.

The Santa Ana wind event will continue through Tuesday or Wednesday, weakening a little each day, NWS said. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s for most of the Southland.