Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region.

Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only expect 1-2″ of snow accumulation.

Sunday: 40 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. South-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North-northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.