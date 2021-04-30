Friday forecast: Above average temps continue before weekend cooling

Look for another afternoon of above average temperatures Friday but things will change for the weekend.

High pressure will begin to weaken later Friday afternoon, allowing for an onshore flow to bring temperatures back down Saturday and especially Sunday.

Air quality for Friday will remain mostly moderate with some areas rated as unhealthful for sensitive groups.

A hazardous beach statement has been issued for dangerous rip currents Saturday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 54 to 60 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: High               
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

