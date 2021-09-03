Friday forecast: Big warmup for Labor Day weekend

Look for a big warmup for your Labor Day holiday weekend.

Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast. Further inland, look for conditions to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Building high pressure is expected bring us a very hot weekend, especially on Sunday.

Warm temperatures will continue well into next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell