Friday forecast: Big warmup for Labor Day weekend

Look for a big warmup for your Labor Day holiday weekend.
Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast. Further inland, look for conditions to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Building high pressure is expected bring us a very hot weekend, especially on Sunday.
Warm temperatures will continue well into next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell