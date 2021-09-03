Friday forecast: Big warmup for Labor Day weekend

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for a big warmup for your Labor Day holiday weekend.

Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast. Further inland, look for conditions to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Building high pressure is expected bring us a very hot weekend, especially on Sunday.

Warm temperatures will continue well into next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Low               
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News