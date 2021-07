Look for monsoonal moisture to bring a chance of thunderstorms to our local mountains and deserts Friday.

Air quality is still in the unhealthy range for many inland locations.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected later in the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 74 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: West swell