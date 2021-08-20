Friday forecast: Clear and cool with dangerous beach conditions

Look for cool conditions to continue on Friday and through the weekend thanks to a lingering trough of low pressure to our east.
Air quality will remain mostly good to moderate around the Southland.
Warmer temperatures are expected to return sometime next week.
Beach hazards remain in place due to strong rip currents, especially along the south facing beaches.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 4 to 6 feet
- Water temperature: 65 to 71 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 4 to 6 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell