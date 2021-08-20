Friday forecast: Clear and cool with dangerous beach conditions

Look for cool conditions to continue on Friday and through the weekend thanks to a lingering trough of low pressure to our east.

Air quality will remain mostly good to moderate around the Southland.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return sometime next week.

Beach hazards remain in place due to strong rip currents, especially along the south facing beaches.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 4 to 6 feet

Water temperature: 65 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 4 to 6 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell