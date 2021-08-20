Friday forecast: Clear and cool with dangerous beach conditions

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for cool conditions to continue on Friday and through the weekend thanks to a lingering trough of low pressure to our east.

Air quality will remain mostly good to moderate around the Southland.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return sometime next week.

Beach hazards remain in place due to strong rip currents, especially along the south facing beaches.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High               
  • Surf height: 4 to 6 feet
  • Water temperature: 65 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: High              
  • Surf height: 4 to 6 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News