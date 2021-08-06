Friday forecast: Coastal clouds and cooler temperatures

Look for cooler temperatures Friday with clouds returning to some coastal and mountain locations.
Low pressure will be taking control for a few days, keeping those cooler temperatures around for the weekend.
Hotter weather and monsoonal moisture will return early next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 74 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell