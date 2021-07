Friday forecast: Comfortable conditions through Saturday

Look for comfortable temperatures and lower hummidity levels Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures should remain right around average until Sunday, when monsoonal moisture and warmer afternoon highs return.

Thunderstorms are also expected to return later this weekend and into next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 66 to 73 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell