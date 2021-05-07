Friday forecast: Comfortable temps and partly cloudy skies

Look for low pressure to bring comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies to Southern California Friday.
The system will bring rain, but only to locations further north, according to forecasters.
Air quality conditions will remain mostly good to moderate Friday. A portion of the Inland Empire will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Comfortable conditions are expected to remain in place for Mother’s Day weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 65 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Remarks: West swell