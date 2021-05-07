Friday forecast: Comfortable temps and partly cloudy skies

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for low pressure to bring comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies to Southern California Friday.

The system will bring rain, but only to locations further north, according to forecasters.

Air quality conditions will remain mostly good to moderate Friday. A portion of the Inland Empire will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Comfortable conditions are expected to remain in place for Mother’s Day weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 65 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High               
  • Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News