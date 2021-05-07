Friday forecast: Comfortable temps and partly cloudy skies

Look for low pressure to bring comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies to Southern California Friday.

The system will bring rain, but only to locations further north, according to forecasters.

Air quality conditions will remain mostly good to moderate Friday. A portion of the Inland Empire will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Comfortable conditions are expected to remain in place for Mother’s Day weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 65 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Remarks: West swell