Friday forecast: Cooler, cloudier with chance of rain late Saturday

Look for cooler and cloudier conditions Friday, especially near the coast. Inland areas should get a good amount of afternoon sun as temperatures around the Southland climb mostly into the 70s and 80s.

A chance of rain arrives over the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is a possibility of measurable rain but totals are expected to remain on the light side.

Below average temperatures and cloudy skies are expected to linger throughout the weekend.

Average temperatures and clearer skies are likely to return next week.

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 62 to 64 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

