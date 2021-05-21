Friday forecast: Cooler temps, slight chance of afternoon showers

Look for cooler temperatures Friday with a slight chance of showers arriving over some areas later in the afternoon.

A weak low pressure system is bringing some extra cloud cover and moisture but is quickly moving east of the region.

A wind advisory for areas of the high desert and Inland Empire is set to expire at 10 a.m.

Officials have also issued a hazardous beach statement for dangerous rip currents and swimming hazards on south and southwest facing beaches.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 67 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell