Friday forecast: Cooler temps, slight chance of afternoon showers

Look for cooler temperatures Friday with a slight chance of showers arriving over some areas later in the afternoon.
A weak low pressure system is bringing some extra cloud cover and moisture but is quickly moving east of the region.
A wind advisory for areas of the high desert and Inland Empire is set to expire at 10 a.m.
Officials have also issued a hazardous beach statement for dangerous rip currents and swimming hazards on south and southwest facing beaches.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 67 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell