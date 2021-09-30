Friday forecast: Fall heat wave underway

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for temperatures to begin to rise to summer-like levels as high pressure moves into the region Thursday.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the mid and upper 90s for many inland locations. The hot temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

Air quality will remain mostly in the good to moderate range for at least one more day.

Cooler weather is expected to return next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate           
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 61 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News