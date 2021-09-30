Friday forecast: Fall heat wave underway

Look for temperatures to begin to rise to summer-like levels as high pressure moves into the region Thursday.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the mid and upper 90s for many inland locations. The hot temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

Air quality will remain mostly in the good to moderate range for at least one more day.

Cooler weather is expected to return next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell