Friday forecast: Hot and mostly sunny skies

Temperatures on Friday will be hot, with mostly sunny skies in Southern California.
The heat will grow more intense over the weekend, with some parts of the region forecast to see triple digits temperatures.
Kirk Hawkins reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 25, 2021.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 65 to 67 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell