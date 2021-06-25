Friday forecast: Hot and mostly sunny skies

Weather

Temperatures on Friday will be hot, with mostly sunny skies in Southern California.

The heat will grow more intense over the weekend, with some parts of the region forecast to see triple digits temperatures.

Kirk Hawkins reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 25, 2021.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 65 to 67 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

