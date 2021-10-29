Friday forecast: Hot and sunny before Halloween cool down

Look for another warm afternoon Friday before temperatures begin to cool down for the holiday weekend.

Friday’s afternoon high downtown is expected to be around 84 degrees, which would be 7 degrees above average.

Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range for most parts of Southern California.

An onshore flow is forecast to return overnight, bringing cooler temperatures and more fall-like conditions on Saturday and for Halloween Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 63 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell