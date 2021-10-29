Friday forecast: Hot and sunny before Halloween cool down

Look for another warm afternoon Friday before temperatures begin to cool down for the holiday weekend.

Friday’s afternoon high downtown is expected to be around 84 degrees, which would be 7 degrees above average.

Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range for most parts of Southern California.

An onshore flow is forecast to return overnight, bringing cooler temperatures and more fall-like conditions on Saturday and for Halloween Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High         
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 63 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

