Friday forecast: Hot temperatures through the weekend

Look for hot afternoon temperatures to continue through the weekend.

High pressure to our east will bring triple-digit highs to many inland locations.

Heat advisories and warnings are in place until Sunday night.

California’s numerous wildfires are bringing unhealthy, and even very unhealthy, air quality to parts of Southern California this weekend as well.

Cooler temperatures are expected when a low pressure system arrives next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 69 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: West swell