Friday forecast: Hot temperatures through the weekend

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for hot afternoon temperatures to continue through the weekend.

High pressure to our east will bring triple-digit highs to many inland locations.

Heat advisories and warnings are in place until Sunday night.

California’s numerous wildfires are bringing unhealthy, and even very unhealthy, air quality to parts of Southern California this weekend as well.

Cooler temperatures are expected when a low pressure system arrives next week. 

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Low               
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 69 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Low              
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News