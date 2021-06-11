Friday forecast: Hot temps and some unhealthy air

Weather

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for hot temperatures and areas of unhealthy air the next couple of days as high pressure builds over the region Friday.

Unhealthy conditions are expected in some inland locations Friday afternoon with moderate to good conditions being found closer to the coast.

Temperatures are expected to increase through the weekend, with above average conditions expected for at least a week.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of thunderstorms early next week, which also brings an increased risk of fire danger.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 65 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News