Friday forecast: Hot temps and some unhealthy air

Look for hot temperatures and areas of unhealthy air the next couple of days as high pressure builds over the region Friday.

Unhealthy conditions are expected in some inland locations Friday afternoon with moderate to good conditions being found closer to the coast.

Temperatures are expected to increase through the weekend, with above average conditions expected for at least a week.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of thunderstorms early next week, which also brings an increased risk of fire danger.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 65 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell