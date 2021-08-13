Friday forecast: Hot weekend ahead

Look for a hot weekend as high pressure dominates the region through Sunday.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to move into Southern California as well, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to our inland mountains and deserts Sunday.

Forecasters are calling for a slight, and temporary, cool down early next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 61 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

