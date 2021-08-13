Friday forecast: Hot weekend ahead

Look for a hot weekend as high pressure dominates the region through Sunday.
Monsoonal moisture is expected to move into Southern California as well, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to our inland mountains and deserts Sunday.
Forecasters are calling for a slight, and temporary, cool down early next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 61 to 70 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell