Friday forecast: Hot weekend ahead

Look for a hot weekend as high pressure dominates the region through Sunday.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to move into Southern California as well, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to our inland mountains and deserts Sunday.

Forecasters are calling for a slight, and temporary, cool down early next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell