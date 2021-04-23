Friday forecast: Lingering clouds, some sunshine and rain on the way

The clouds remained over much of Southern California early Friday, but some sun and rain are expected to move in over the weekend.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected on Saturday, but clouds will roll back in on Sunday and bring the chance of rain on Monday.

Temperatures in the region are below average and will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell