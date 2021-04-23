Friday forecast: Lingering clouds, some sunshine and rain on the way

The clouds remained over much of Southern California early Friday, but some sun and rain are expected to move in over the weekend.
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected on Saturday, but clouds will roll back in on Sunday and bring the chance of rain on Monday.
Temperatures in the region are below average and will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell