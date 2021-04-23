Friday forecast: Lingering clouds, some sunshine and rain on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The clouds remained over much of Southern California early Friday, but some sun and rain are expected to move in over the weekend.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected on Saturday, but clouds will roll back in on Sunday and bring the chance of rain on Monday.

Temperatures in the region are below average and will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High               
  • Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: High               
  • Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News