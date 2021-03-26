Friday forecast: Lingering sprinkles, snow ahead of warmer weekend temperatures

Another gloomy morning will bring mild temperatures and a chance of sprinkles to parts of the Southland Friday.

A low pressure system that brought rain and snow to the region Thursday is taking its time to move out. That will lead to slightly below average temperatures Friday. 

Sunnier skies are expect to return on Saturday, along with warmer afternoon highs. 

By Sunday, downtown Los Angeles could have a high temperature in the 80s. 

Forecasters are calling for gusty winds to return next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 52 to 57 degrees

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

