Friday forecast: Mild conditions ahead of next week’s storm

Look for cool temperatures through the weekend as we prepare for a rainy Monday next week.

The mild conditions are keeping air quality conditions in the good to moderate range for most of the Southland.

A chance of drizzle arrives Saturday morning, but heavier rainfall is likely to wait until a storm approaches on Monday.

Most areas will see between .5 and 1 inch of rain Monday. Some places will see up to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm afternoons won’t stay away long as temperatures are forecast to climb again next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 68 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: West swell