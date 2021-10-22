Friday forecast: Mild conditions ahead of next week’s storm

Look for cool temperatures through the weekend as we prepare for a rainy Monday next week.
The mild conditions are keeping air quality conditions in the good to moderate range for most of the Southland.
A chance of drizzle arrives Saturday morning, but heavier rainfall is likely to wait until a storm approaches on Monday.
Most areas will see between .5 and 1 inch of rain Monday. Some places will see up to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm afternoons won’t stay away long as temperatures are forecast to climb again next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 68 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: West swell