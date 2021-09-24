Friday forecast: Mild temperatures; small chance of valley showers

Look for mild temperatures and a small chance of showers in our local valleys Friday.

A better chance of rain is forecast for the mountain and desert areas, where thunderstorms are possible.

Air quality is expected to improve over the weekend as wildfire smoke slowly makes its way out of the region.

Below average temperatures are expected to make for a comfortable weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Low               
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Low             
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

