Friday forecast: Mild temperatures; small chance of valley showers

Look for mild temperatures and a small chance of showers in our local valleys Friday.
A better chance of rain is forecast for the mountain and desert areas, where thunderstorms are possible.
Air quality is expected to improve over the weekend as wildfire smoke slowly makes its way out of the region.
Below average temperatures are expected to make for a comfortable weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: West swell