Friday forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Look for deep marine layer clouds early with sunshine arriving around the region by Friday afternoon.

Similar conditions are expected as we go into the weekend.

Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range with some areas unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A chance of rain and snow arrives late next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 61 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell