Friday forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Look for deep marine layer clouds early with sunshine arriving around the region by Friday afternoon.
Similar conditions are expected as we go into the weekend.
Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range with some areas unhealthy for sensitive groups.
A chance of rain and snow arrives late next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 61 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: West swell