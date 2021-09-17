Friday forecast: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine

Look for morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine as temperatures remain below normal for Southern California Friday.

The cooler weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

Rain is forecast for parts of Northern California but showers are not likely to make it into our region.

Warmer weather and dangerous fire conditions are expected to return next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

