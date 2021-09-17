Friday forecast: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine

Look for morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine as temperatures remain below normal for Southern California Friday.

The cooler weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

Rain is forecast for parts of Northern California but showers are not likely to make it into our region.

Warmer weather and dangerous fire conditions are expected to return next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell