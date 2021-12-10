Friday forecast: Mostly clear, cool weekend

Weather

Look for mostly clear and cool conditions around the Southland Friday, and continuing through the weekend.

A powerful storm, likely the strongest of the season so far, is forecast to arrive early next week.

Several inches of rain are expected to fall in many areas by the time the system passes through, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry and cool conditions are expected to return Wednesday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate         
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 60 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

