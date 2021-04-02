Friday forecast: Mostly sunny with moderate air quality

Sunny skies and mostly moderate air quality are expected for most of Southern California as onshore winds return Friday.

Some morning clouds are expected near the coast but most areas will clear up by afternoon.

A ridge will build into the weekend, keeping afternoon highs mostly in the 70s and 80s through Easter Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 56 to 58 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: South swell