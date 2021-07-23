Friday forecast: Partly cloudy with cooler temperatures

Look for partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures around the region Friday.

Air quality will be slightly improved, but unhealthy conditions remain in place for some inland areas.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to break down over the weekend, leading to a cooling trend and increased cloud cover.

Next week, look for a widespread chance of thunderstorms on Monday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 72 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell