Look for Santa Ana winds to pick up through the day Friday and continue into the weekend.

High wind warnings and advisories will be in place until 3 p.m. Saturday for much of the Southland.

Gusts to 80 mph are expected in some western portions of the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies are expected to remain mostly sunny with above average temperatures.

Afternoon highs are likely to remain in the mid 70s inland and in the 60s near the coast.