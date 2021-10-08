Friday forecast: Rain and cool temperatures arrive

Look for morning showers and cool temperatures around Southern California Friday.

Afternoon highs are expected to remain mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The heaviest rain is likely to fall in the morning, with showers tapering off by Friday afternoon.

Look for sunny skies and warmer temperatures to return Saturday and Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High         
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 68 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

