Friday forecast: Slightly cooler with small chance of overnight sprinkles

Look for slightly cooler temperatures Friday with a slight chance of sprinkles arriving by Saturday morning.

Stronger showers are expected to fall further north in the Bay Area Friday.

Air quality will remain mostly in the good to moderate range around the Southland.

Our next chance of rain is forecast for Monday morning. The National Weather Service is calling for a 20% chance during the morning hours.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate         
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 55 to 58 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

