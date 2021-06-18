Friday forecast: Still hot, but slight cooling expected over the weekend

Weather

Look for another hot day on Friday as excessive heat warnings remain in place for most inland areas.

High pressure is driving heat and monsoon moisture from Arizona into Southern California.

Slightly cooler conditions, especially near the coast, are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon highs are forecast to return to normal next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 63 to 65 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

