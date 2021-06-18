Friday forecast: Still hot, but slight cooling expected over the weekend

Look for another hot day on Friday as excessive heat warnings remain in place for most inland areas.

High pressure is driving heat and monsoon moisture from Arizona into Southern California.

Slightly cooler conditions, especially near the coast, are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon highs are forecast to return to normal next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 63 to 65 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell