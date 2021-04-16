Friday forecast: Sunny and mild ahead of weekend warming

Weather

Look for mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures Friday before a warming trend arrives this weekend.

Morning clouds will linger along the coast, keeping temperatures there a little below average.

Building high pressure will bring hot temperatures and Santa Ana winds back to the region, especially Sunday through Monday.

The dry and windy conditions also bring an elevated concern of brush fires.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 60 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

