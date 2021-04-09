Friday forecast: Sunny skies and above average temps

Look for another sunny afternoon Friday with moderate winds around Southern California.

Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with a high in Palm Springs near 100 degrees Friday.

Cooler conditions arrive next week with a slight chance of rain possibly entering the forecast.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 56 to 60 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell