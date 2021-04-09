Friday forecast: Sunny skies and above average temps

Look for another sunny afternoon Friday with moderate winds around Southern California.
Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with a high in Palm Springs near 100 degrees Friday.
Cooler conditions arrive next week with a slight chance of rain possibly entering the forecast.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 56 to 60 degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: West swell