Friday forecast: The heat is here

Southern California is in the midst of another heat wave with possible record-breaking temperatures arriving over the weekend.

High pressure continues to build over the region Friday, resulting in another afternoon of mostly poor air quality around the Southland.

Forecasters are calling for increased humidity Friday.

Afternoon temperatures should return to normal next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 65 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell