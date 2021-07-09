Friday forecast: The heat is here

Southern California is in the midst of another heat wave with possible record-breaking temperatures arriving over the weekend.

High pressure continues to build over the region Friday, resulting in another afternoon of mostly poor air quality around the Southland.

Forecasters are calling for increased humidity Friday.

Afternoon temperatures should return to normal next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 65 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

