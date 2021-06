Look for another warm afternoon with temperatures a little above average Friday.

Sunny skies are expected across most of the Southland.

Cooler conditions will return beginning Sunday and continuing into early next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 64 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell