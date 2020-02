Some parts of the Southland experienced or tied record-high temperatures for the day on Thursday as a winter heat wave continued to bring well-above normal temperatures to the area for February, the National Weather Service.

The Los Angeles International Airport reached 85 degrees by mid-afternoon, breaking the previous record that was set Feb. 27, 1980. The 83-degree weather at Long Beach Airport also notched a record high for the day, topping the previous benchmark from 1992.