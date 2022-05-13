Look for a warm afternoon Friday as high pressure controls the region.

Forecasters are calling for dry and windy conditions through the weekend, which will lead to elevated fire danger.

The warmer weather is also impacting our air quality. Conditions will remain moderate for most locations but some inland areas will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

We are expecting low pressure to return and bring cooler temperatures by early next week.

High heat is expected in Redondo Beach this weekend, where the Redondo BeachLife Festival kicks off Friday. Big names like Weezer and Sheryl Crow will perform.