Friday’s forecast: Warm temperatures, hotter next week

Southern California will have warm, but comfortable weather on Friday and throughout the Memorial Day weekend, with the heat expected to increase early next week.
Temperatures are forecast to remain right around average, in the upper 70s and mid 80s for most of the region.
The air quality will remain in the good to moderate range, but a little unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 64 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: west swell