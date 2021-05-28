Friday’s forecast: Warm temperatures, hotter next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Southern California will have warm, but comfortable weather on Friday and throughout the Memorial Day weekend, with the heat expected to increase early next week.

Temperatures are forecast to remain right around average, in the upper 70s and mid 80s for most of the region.

The air quality will remain in the good to moderate range, but a little unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 64 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News