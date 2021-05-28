Friday’s forecast: Warm temperatures, hotter next week

Southern California will have warm, but comfortable weather on Friday and throughout the Memorial Day weekend, with the heat expected to increase early next week.

Temperatures are forecast to remain right around average, in the upper 70s and mid 80s for most of the region.

The air quality will remain in the good to moderate range, but a little unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 64 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: west swell