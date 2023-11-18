Saturday’s rain is set to be followed by a period of sunshine, gusty winds and some unseasonable heat, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service predicts that “dry weather with rebounding daytime temperatures” is in store after heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms hit SoCal late this week.

The warming trend will begin Monday while a ridge of high pressure continues to build offshore, according to KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya.

“We are going to see temperatures well above average for most of us and that’s going to last through the first part of the week,” Montoya said.

The rise in temperatures will be accompanied by Santa Ana Winds; a High Wind Warning is in effect for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties until Monday at midnight, NWS said.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for the Santa Clarita Valley, lasting until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Day is set to be a comfortable one, with temperatures in the low 70s being accompanied by clear skies for most of the Southland.