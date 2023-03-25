Southern California will see a respite from the persistent rain this weekend, but the dry conditions will be accompanied by strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected in wind-prone areas such as the Interstate 5 corridor and Antelope Valley. The gusty northerly winds will most likely make their way into some coastal areas, and will stick around through the weekend and into Monday.

“Hazardous driving conditions, downed trees and power outages are possible,” said NWS.

A wind advisory is in effect for Northern Ventura and Los Angeles counties until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Another storm that will bring more rain and mountain snow will hit the area on Wednesday. Those showers will continue into Thursday, with drier conditions for Southern California by Friday.

“It will be pretty heavy at times,” said KTLA meteorologist Kacey Montoya. “The shower activity will be lightening up quite a bit on Thursday, but still a chance of rain in the forecast, and then we will be dry once again on Friday.”

The NWS reminds drivers to watch for blowing objects on roadways and to slow down and keep a safe distance from other vehicles during rainy and windy conditions.