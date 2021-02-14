Gusty winds knock over trees across Southern California

Strong winds whipped Southern California overnight and through Sunday morning, knocking over trees and causing damage to power lines and parked cars.

The National Weather Service forecast 25 to 40 mph winds with gusts up to 60 to 70 mph in L.A. and Ventura county mountains.

While a “high wind warning” was set to expire at noon, a wind advisory will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Monday for the San Fernando Valley. That includes Woodland Hills, Burbank, Universal City and Northridge, where a massive tree hit a power line and landed on a vehicle parked outside an apartment building in the 1800 block of Superior Street.

No injuries were reported.

The Weather Service warned drivers to be careful — especially those in high-profile vehicles — while traveling on the 5, 101, 118, 170, 210 and 405 freeways.

Much of the region has been hit by powerful winds since Friday, when mountain areas saw gusts up to 71 mph. The strongest winds were expected Saturday night.

Strong and widespread winds expected to impact the LA Basin tonight with wind gusts 40-50 mph. Wind advisories in effect with main threats being downed trees and power outages. Photo by Rick Larsen. #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/fG78wcqyqF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 13, 2021