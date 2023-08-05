More extreme heat is set to blanket most of SoCal for the next several days as a “heat dome” hovers over the region.

A heat advisory will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Saturday and last until 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs could reach up to 20 degrees hotter than usual in some parts of Southern California, and coastal areas will also be affected by the heatwave, with temperatures forecast to reach the upper 80s.

Temperatures will rise to the triple digits in desert and valley communities, NWS said.

Officials recommend doing strenuous outdoor exercise early in the morning or later in the evening and remind those who plan on being outside to drink plenty of fluids and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

The “heat dome” also increases the risk of wildfires, officials said.

“[A ‘heat dome’] is a consistent ridge of high pressure, and the atmosphere puts a lid on it,” said KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya. “It’s persistent, it gives us bad air quality…it’s just sweltering heat.”

The parts of SoCal that are forecast to be the hottest – which includes the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the Inland Empire – will also have worse air quality than the rest of the region.